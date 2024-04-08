Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.60) to GBX 2,000 ($25.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.97).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
