Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.60) to GBX 2,000 ($25.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.97).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Shares of LON:HIK traded down GBX 24 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,839 ($23.09). 181,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,222 ($27.89). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,923.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,894.59. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.