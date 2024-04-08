Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($57.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.68) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.26) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Unilever Price Performance

About Unilever

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 20.18 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,816.82 ($47.91). 2,883,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,525. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,923.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,886.24.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

