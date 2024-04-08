AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a £125 ($156.92) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £115.88 ($145.46).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 56.39 ($0.71) on Monday, hitting £105.44 ($132.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,130. The firm has a market cap of £163.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,491.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.33. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($118.77) and a one year high of £123.92 ($155.56).

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.