Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 136,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 71,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.25. 1,901,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,302. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

