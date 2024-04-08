Busey Bank Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Busey Bank reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.22. 3,371,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384,251. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

