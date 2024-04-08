United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 3,061 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

