Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Hadyn Stephens Sells 29,272 Shares

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 29,272 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.64), for a total transaction of A$73,765.44 ($47,899.64).
Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens bought 129,582 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$317,475.90 ($206,153.18).
- On Monday, March 11th, Hadyn Stephens bought 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$123,354.09 ($80,100.06).
Waypoint REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Waypoint REIT Dividend Announcement
Waypoint REIT Company Profile
Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waypoint REIT
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.