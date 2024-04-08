Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Hadyn Stephens Sells 29,272 Shares

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 29,272 shares of Waypoint REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.64), for a total transaction of A$73,765.44 ($47,899.64).

On Friday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens bought 129,582 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$317,475.90 ($206,153.18).

On Monday, March 11th, Hadyn Stephens bought 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$123,354.09 ($80,100.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Waypoint REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

