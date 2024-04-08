Joel Fitzgibbon Buys 500 Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.88 ($18.10) per share, with a total value of A$13,940.00 ($9,051.95).

Brickworks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

Brickworks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brickworks’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

