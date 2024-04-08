iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Reduced by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 267,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,913. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

