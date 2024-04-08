iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $134.17. 165,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,326. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

