United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 19,175 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI stock remained flat at $18.18 during trading on Monday. 46,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,050. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

