BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $164.30 by Analysts at Bank of America

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $179.30 to $164.30 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.70.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,155. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average is $171.22.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.29) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

