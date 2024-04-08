Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $560.00 at Evercore ISI

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $510.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $7.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $500.94. 317,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,890. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

