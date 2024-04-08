Model N’s (MODN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE:MODN traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.84. 6,028,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.70. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,185.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Model N by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Model N by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

