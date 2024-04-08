Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Lowered by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,086,000 after buying an additional 747,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

PLTR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,936,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,837,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 257.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.