United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,301 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.72. 1,051,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.