Electroneum Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $129.15 million and approximately $879,869.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,353,255 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

