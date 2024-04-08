Solana (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.71 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $80.81 billion and $2.71 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $181.37 or 0.00252332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About Solana
Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 573,501,983 coins and its circulating supply is 445,572,576 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
