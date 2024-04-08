Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,260. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

