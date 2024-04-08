Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 2,883 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.24. 1,231,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

