Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 551,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

