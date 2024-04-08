Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 791 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.63. 3,671,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,345. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $216.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

