Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading 0.1% Higher

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.65 and last traded at $156.26. Approximately 1,074,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,815,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $368.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

