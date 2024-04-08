Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,643 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.16. The company had a trading volume of 604,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,923. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

