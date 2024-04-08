O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 907 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

