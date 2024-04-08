Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 25,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 15,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

EMR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 466,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

