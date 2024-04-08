The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 114,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.78. 1,114,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

