FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,898. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.43 and its 200 day moving average is $230.05.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.