United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN traded up $15.40 on Monday, hitting $256.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,824,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399,972. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 957.44 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.37.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,995 shares of company stock worth $116,023,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.15.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

