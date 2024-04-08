United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

UTF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. 108,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

