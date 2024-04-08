The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.91. 1,256,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,681. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

