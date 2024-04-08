United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 169.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,821 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries accounts for 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. 78,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,171. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

