Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.73% of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

