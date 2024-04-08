Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.63. 180,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.77 and its 200-day moving average is $204.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

