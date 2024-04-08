Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAPR. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth about $56,168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 5.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after buying an additional 83,386 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 290.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 30.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

IAPR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. 31,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,037. The company has a market cap of $276.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

