United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned about 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.28. 494,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

