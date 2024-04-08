Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $37.39 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 3.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.76. 160,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,097. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

