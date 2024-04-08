Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,363,000.

AVRE stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,625. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $338.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

