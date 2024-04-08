Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 23,218 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,248 shares. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.