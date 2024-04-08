Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 139,232 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,071,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,253,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 855,833 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,495,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 156,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 252,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 152,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 153,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,792. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

