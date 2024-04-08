iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,219,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $58.18. 449,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,222. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

