Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,761 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.08. 185,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

