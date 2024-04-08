Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,075 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.94. 556,003 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

