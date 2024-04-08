Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 5,465 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVLV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $64.51.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.