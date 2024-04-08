iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 957.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

OEF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.31. 45,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.91. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

