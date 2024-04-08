Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Hits $151.54 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $151.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.36 or 0.00015801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00025139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

