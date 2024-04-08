Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.34 million and $48,357.35 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00105637 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00014983 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001353 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

