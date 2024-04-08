Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 2.27% of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

AVSF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.02. 11,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,361. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

