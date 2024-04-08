BSW Wealth Partners Has $24.81 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.44. 9,047,264 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

