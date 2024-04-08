Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,541 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.77. 4,848,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,137,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

